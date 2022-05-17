Decision on Switching State Epidemic Prevention System to Top Emergency Epidemic Prevention System Adopted
The Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, on May 12, Juche 111 (2022), decided as follows as serious incident has occurred that stealth of mutated virus came within our boundary amid further aggravating global health crisis.
1. The state epidemic prevention work shall be switched to a top emergency epidemic prevention system.
2. The state emergency epidemic prevention command shall take practical measures to switch the state epidemic prevention work to a top emergency epidemic prevention system and strictly control and command the overall epidemic prevention work of the country.
3. The Party, administrative and economic organs, public and state security, national defence and all other sectors and organs shall unconditionally accept and thoroughly carry out the order of the state emergency epidemic prevention command as the Party Central Committee’s demand and make sure that a proper work system is established in keeping with the switch to the top emergency epidemic prevention system so as to prevent any small deviation in the overall state affairs.
KCNA
2022-05-13
