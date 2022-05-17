Era of Local Prosperity Opened in DPRK
In October last year, the Samjiyon City turned into an ideal land of the people at the foot of Mt Paektu, the cradle of the Korean revolution, and an excellent mountainous city to the delight of the people.
Sections of education, city-level institutions, dwelling houses, local industrial establishments, commercial service, sports and culture, school education and public health, and tourism are clearly divided, structures have been built in unique ways of various kinds demonstrating modern beauty and charm peculiar to the northern part of the country, and wide roads spread here and there.
The three-stage project for sprucing up the city was part of work to turn all the counties of the country, including Samjiyon City into civilized ones as long as the model of local construction.
Ten years ago, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un emphasized the need to rebuild Pyongyang, local cities and rural villages involving provincial seats suited for regional features.
Thanks to his close attention and energetic leadership, Changjon Street, Unha Scientists Street, Mirae Scientists Street, Ryomyong Street, Songhwa Street and others and Sci-Tech Complex, Munsu Water Park, Masikryong Ski Resort, Yangdok Hot Spring Resort and other monumental structures were built in great numbers.
In the course of accelerating the development of socialist culture, powerful specialized construction forces were organized in all provinces, and material and technological foundations were laid to ensure the construction of any kind of structures they want.
In his historic policy speech On the Orientation of Present Struggle for a Fresh Development of Socialist Construction made at the Fifth Session of the 14th Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK on September 29 Juche 110 (2021), Kim Jong Un clarified the important plans and ideas of promoting the development of local construction and give face-lifting to socialist rural areas in detail and ways to make new development commensurate to the image of the country.
Thanks to the far-reaching plan of the Workers’ Party Korea to turn the Komdok area into a mining city, without equal in the world, and an unprecedented mountain-gorge city, another fairyland of new era of local prosperity was unfolded due to the construction of single-, small-, multi-storey and terraced dwelling houses in the deep gorge of Tanchon City in December last year.
In April this year, hundreds of dwelling houses were built in Hoesang District, Hamhung City of South Hamgyong Province and Jangguk-ri, Jaeryong County of South Hwanghae Province, thus transforming them into modern socialist farm villages.
Today, the development of rural construction is being promoted and the appearance of socialist rural areas is remarkably changed in every part of the country. This reality showcases the era of local prosperity being opened.
