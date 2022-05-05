May Day Commemorated in DPRK
Working people across the country commemorated May Day, international holiday of the working people around the world.
All parts of the country were filled with pleasure and optimism of working people who are leading a worthwhile life as true creators of working life and enjoyers of socialist civilization.
An endless stream of people visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, the supreme temple of Juche where President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il lie in state, with deep yearning for them.
The visitors paid homage to the portraits of smiling President and Chairman at the palace.
Officials and working people laid flower baskets, bouquets and flowers at the statues, including on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang, and the portraits of the smiling great leaders across the country, and made a bow to them.
Party and government officials significantly commemorated the holiday together with working people in all parts of the country.
They visited production sites to encourage the workers there who were striving to attain innovative successes in their struggle to implement the five-year plan put forward by the Workers’ Party of Korea, and various sports and amusement games took place at industrial establishments and cooperative farms throughout the country.
A horse race held in Hamhung drawing the interest of working people in the city added to the festive mood.
Various theatrical and outdoor performances were given in the capital city, firing working people with greater zeal for the revolution and struggle.
Performances also took place in North and South Hwanghae and Jagang provinces, Kaesong City and elsewhere.
2022-05-02
