Photo Session With Students And Working Youth in Pyongyang
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, on May Day had a photo session with the students and working youth in the capital city of Pyongyang who have contributed to holding the successful military parade for celebrating the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Revolutionary Army.
Present there were Ri Il Hwan, secretary of the WPK Central Committee, and Kim Yong Hwan, chief secretary of the Pyongyang Municipal Committee of the WPK.
The youth and students were filled with great excitement and joy over the fact that they were to have a significant photo taken with the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un after having attended the greatest-ever political and military festival which fully demonstrated the dignity of their country and the might of its great single-minded unity.
When Kim Jong Un arrived at the photo session venue, all the participants broke into stormy cheers of “hurrah!” for him who has vigorously guided Korean-style socialism only to victory and glory, always valuing the youth and regarding the youth issue as the top priority state affair to train the young people to be a large contingent of successors.
He warmly waved back to the enthusiastically cheering youth and students, highly appreciating their contribution to glorifying the 90th founding anniversary of the KPRA as an unprecedented, grand festival of single-minded unity and as a showcase theatre of the national power.
Noting that the spirit of the Korean youth is very high, he said the rosy future of Korean-style socialism is for the youth and it is the sacred patriotic cause that should be hastened by their efforts.
The Korean youth have regarded the loyalty to the Party and the revolution as their high honour and pride and spent their youthful days with ardent patriotism and high enthusiasm for the revolution and struggle, he said, adding it is the proud traits peculiar to the Korean youth that can neither be seen nor be imitated in any society of the world. And he extended his thanks to them who have rendered excellent service to the successful military parade, the largest-ever in history, with their good teamwork and artistry, strikingly displaying the sense of organization and solidarity of the society.
Expressing his deep trust and expectation that the youth and students will become dependable pillars playing a leading role in the struggle for the country’s prosperity by getting intent on the studies with the same high ardour and revolutionary mettle as were displayed by them in the celebration event, he had a meaningful photo session with them.
When the photo session was over, loud chants of “Kim Jong Un” and “defending to the death” shouted by the young vanguard of the WPK resounded throughout the sky of the capital city.
Encouraged by such warm love and trust of the great father, the students and working youth made their burning pledge to advance towards the rosy future of socialism and communism more vigorously, displaying to the full the strength based on loyalty of all sons and daughters in this country and the honour of being the youth of a powerful country who firmly believe in and follow only the WPK.
KCNA
2022-05-02
