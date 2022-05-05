North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea of Japan
The launch was detected at 12:03 local time, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff informed
SEOUL, May 4. /TASS/. According to South Korea’s military, North Korea has launched a ballistic missile from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
Seoul said the launch was detected at 12:03 local time (06:03 Moscow time) on Wednesday. "Our military is tracking and monitoring related movements to prepare against the possibility of an additional launch, and it is maintaining a full readiness posture," Yonhap cited the JCS as saying.
The JCS said the North Korean missile flew 470 km at a top altitude of 780 km and speed of Mach 11, the agency reported.
This year, North Korea has conducted more than 10 missile tests. On April 16, the North test-fired a new tactical weapon.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
Yonhap news agency reported that "North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan," adding that the projectile was believed to have already fallen
SEOUL, May 4. /TASS/. North Korea has launched an unidentified projectile on Wednesday towards the Sea of Japan, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korean military officials.
The agency reported that "North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the Sea of Japan," adding that the projectile was believed to have already fallen.
Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported later that North Korea launched on Wednesday "what appeared to be a ballistic missile."
On April 17, Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan and "they flew 110 kilometers at an apogee of around 25 km and a top speed of Mach 4.".
