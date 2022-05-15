Russia Asserts That It Won’t Capitulate in Ukraine, Says Envoy
Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov Aleksandr Scherbak/TASS
© Aleksandr Scherbak/TASS
MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian Federation asserted to the US that it wouldn’t capitulate in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told the Soloviev Live TV channel.
"We say firmly and clearly and are unequivocally confident, at least, Russian diplomats who work here, there won’t ever be any capitulation," the diplomat said. "We are confident that all the goals set by the supreme commander-in-chief before our armed forces will be completely attained. We will never give up, won’t back up," he added.
The ambassador noted that the goals and tasks of Russia’s special military operation are clearly defined. "All that we want is the absence of any threat for the Russian Federation from Ukrainian soil," he noted.
The envoy pointed out that the US is being drawn deeper into the conflict with unpredictable consequences. "Nevertheless, nowadays the situation is highly dangerous. The US is being drawn deeper into the conflict with the most unpredictable consequences for relations between two nuclear powers," he added.
