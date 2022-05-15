Ethiopia Demands EU to Hold TPLF Accountable for Advocating Aggression
wendimagegn — May 15, 2022
ADDIS ABABA – Despite all the measures taken to ensure lasting peace, unfettered access to humanitarians, and accountability over human rights abuses, the terrorist TPLF has continued beating war drums for another round, so said Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen said that the European Union (EU) should compel TPLF to take accountability for its actions and put restraints on its unhelpful and destructive move to spark another round of conflict.
Demeke further urged the EU to expedite its support to the people affected by conflict and drought in various parts of the country.
He briefed the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa about the accelerated unfettered humanitarian access in collaboration with partners such as WFP following the declaration of the humanitarian truce, about the peace building steps taken by the government, the formation of the National Dialogue Commission that aims at addressing critical issues in the country.
The Government of Ethiopia has also established a ministerial committee comprising about 100 people from various law enforcement bodies to bring perpetrators of human rights abuse before justice, it was learned.
The EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber (PhD) appreciated government efforts and reaffirmed EU’s commitment to support the confidence-building measures of the Ethiopian government and the humanitarian truce declared to facilitate unfettered access to partners and aid agencies.
They also discussed critical matters in the Horn of Africa region, including the state of the AU-led trilateral negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
In this regard, Demeke expressed the commitment of the Government of Ethiopia to find amicable solution for outstanding issues over the GERD.
BY MULATU BELACHEW
The Ethiopian Herald 15 May 2022
No comments:
Post a Comment