33 Military Vehicles Destroyed in 48 Hours – Resistance Roundup – Day 41
November 16, 2023
A round-up of the latest statements and numbers released by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups. (Photo: video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
A round-up of the latest statements and numbers released by Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups regarding their actions on the battlefield.
Sources for the information below are the Resistance’s own Telegram channel – Resistance News Network – the Military Media of Hezbollah, Al-Jazeera and other related media sources.
Al-Qassam Brigades
The Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Thursday that its fighters were able to fully or partially destroy 33 military vehicles belonging to the Israeli army over the last 48 hours.
21 vehicles, trying to advance from all infiltration axes in Gaza, were reportedly destroyed on Thursday alone.
The statement added that the Al-Qassam Brigades targeted, on Thursday morning, five military vehicles that attempted to infiltrate west of Beit Lahia with Al-Yasin 105 shells.
Two Israeli military jeeps, a Wolf Armored Vehicle and a Defender, were reportedly finished off with machine guns at point-blank range.
Moreover, the statement reported that Al-Qassam fighters eliminated an Israeli unit sheltered inside a building in Beit Hanoun with 12 anti-fortification Al-Yassin TBG shells.
This reportedly led to the complete destruction of the building, resulting in the killing or wounding of all Israeli soldiers.
Hezbollah
The Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah issued a series of statements on Thursday, listing all the Israeli military sites it targeted throughout the day.
The sites included the Misgav Am, the Al-Bayad Blida, the Yiftah barracks (in the occupied Lebanese village of Qadas), the Medulla, the Harmon, and the Jan Al-Alam.
The statements were followed by a video released by the Hezbollah military media Telegram channel, containing footage of the group’s operations targeting Israeli military sites along the Lebanese-Israeli border.
Hezbollah also reported that its fighters targeted a Merkava Israeli tank near the Branit barracks on Thursday evening, “with guided missiles, hitting it directly”.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
