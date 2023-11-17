Resistance Fighters Confront IOF Raids into Jenin, Areas in West Bank
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces entered the city of Jenin in the West Bank on Friday at dawn. The Jenin Brigade countered the incursion using explosive devices and gunfire.
The Israeli occupation forces raided several cities and towns in the West Bank on Friday at dawn. These actions led to confrontations and injuries as the local residents resisted the occupation vehicles and forces during their raids in the affected areas.
In Jenin, a large number of occupation forces, accompanied by more than 80 military vehicles and bulldozers, stormed a number of neighborhoods in the city and the vicinity of its camp and deployed their snipers on the roofs of a number of homes and buildings, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with young men.
The occupation forces fired flare bombs in the sky of Jenin, coinciding with an intense flight of reconnaissance aircraft.
Resistance fighters confronted the Israeli raids with explosive devices and bullets. The Al-Qassam Brigade in Jenin reported that fighters in the camp aimed at the IOF using both bullets and explosive devices, engaging in armed confrontations with them simultaneously.
The Palestinian Wafa Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the vicinity of Jenin Governmental Hospital, positioned themselves in the place, and fired a barrage of tear gas bombs.
In turn, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that two Palestinians were injured by occupation bullets in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.
Moreover, the occupation forces raided the town of Qasra, south of Nablus, detaining several young men and conducting field investigations with them. Three children were injured by occupation forces’ bullets during clashes that broke out in the town of Beita, south of Nablus.
In Burin, located south of the city, clashes erupted with the occupation forces following a ground incursion into the village. During these confrontations, soldiers fired live bullets at Palestinians and their property.
Confrontations are intensifying in the occupied West Bank between resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces, occurring concurrently with the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli media has reported a growing sense of concern within Israeli security and military institutions regarding the potential emergence of a third intifada in the West Bank, targeting settlers and the occupation.
