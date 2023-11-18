Abu Obeida Reveals Latest Israeli Losses in Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 42
November 17, 2023
Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades. (Photo: Al-Qassam military media, Video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Abu Obeida summarized Israel’s military losses in recent days in his latest statement.
In his latest statement, Abu Obaida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, summarized Israel’s military losses in recent days.
He also commented on the Israeli takeover of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, among other issues.
These are selected excerpts from his statement:
“During the last four days, our mujahideen managed to destroy 62 (Israeli military) vehicles.
“Yesterday, our mujahideen managed to destroy an apartment in which special (Israeli) forces were holed up in Beit Hanoun.
“Our mujahideen were able to finish off (kill) all the occupation soldiers who were stationed inside a building in Beit Hanoun.
“We killed nine Israeli soldiers, destroyed two military vehicles, destroyed an apartment in which enemy soldiers were holed up, and killed those who were in it.
“Our mujahideen are in the field pursuing the enemy forces and vehicles from street to street.
“We prepared ourselves for a long defense (of Gaza), and every hour the occupation spends in Gaza (it) exacerbates its losses.
“The occupation continues its violations and crimes against premature babies and civilians.
“We forced the occupation (army) to retreat on many fronts.
“What (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu is looking for in the Al-Shifa (Medical) Complex is ridiculous.
“The incursion of enemy forces into Al-Shifa Medical Complex is a scandal to the international system.
“We say to the enemy public (the Israelis) that news of your dead soldiers in the field will reach you sooner or later.”
(PC, AJA)
