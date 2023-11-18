IOF Drone Strike on the Fatah Headquarters in Balata, Nablus
By Al Mayadeen English
The Israeli occupation forces launched a drone strike on the Balata camp in Nablus, causing several martyrs and wounded.
The Israeli occupation forces targeted on Saturday, with a drone strike, the headquarters of the Fatah movement in the Balata Camp in Nablus, in the northern West Bank, killing and wounding a number of people.
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported five martyrs resulting from the bombing. The Palestinian News Agency, Wafa, also quoted the Red Crescent Society as stating that seven Palestinians sustained very serious injuries.
The camp witnessed a power outage, while Palestinians rushed to retrieve the bodies and wounded.
The Al-Quds Brigades - Jenin Brigade announced that its resistance fighters engaged in a response and confrontation operation that lasted several hours against the Israeli occupation forces and vehicles in the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank on Friday.
At dawn on Friday, the Israeli occupation forces raided several cities and towns in the West Bank. These actions led to confrontations and injuries as the local residents resisted the occupation vehicles and forces during their raids in the affected areas.
In Jenin, a large number of occupation forces, accompanied by more than 80 military vehicles and bulldozers, stormed a number of neighborhoods in the city and the vicinity of its camp and deployed their snipers on the roofs of a number of homes and buildings, which led to the outbreak of confrontations with young men.
The occupation forces fired flare bombs in the sky of Jenin, coinciding with an intense flight of reconnaissance aircraft.
Resistance fighters confronted the Israeli raids with explosive devices and bullets. The Al-Qassam Brigade in Jenin reported that fighters in the camp aimed at the IOF using both bullets and explosive devices, engaging in armed confrontations with them simultaneously.
