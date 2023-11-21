Abu Obeida’s Latest Statement Suggests that Resistance Controls Ground Battle in Gaza
November 20, 2023
Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades. (Photo: Al-Qassam military media, Video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
In his latest statement, Abu Obeida has made specific announcements regarding the type of military operations and ambushes carried out throughout the vicinity of Gaza City.
Monday, November 20, was a day owned by the Palestinian Resistance in full.
While Israel has managed to kill hundreds of civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, and lay a siege on the Indonesian Hospital, killing 12 of the patients and their families there, the Al-Qassam Brigades and other Palestinian Resistance groups shared a different kind of news.
In his latest statement, Abu Obeida, the military spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, has made specific announcements, not only regarding the number of Israeli military tanks destroyed in the last three days, but also regarding the type of military operations and ambushes carried out throughout the vicinity of Gaza City.
Abu Obeida’s announcement followed a massive volley of rockets fired towards Israeli positions, in the greater Tel Aviv area and other parts of central Israel.
Below are excerpts from Abu Obeida’s statements, communicated via a pre-recorded audio message and shared through the Al-Qassam’s Military Media Telegram Channel.
‘Pleas of Enemy Soldiers’
“Our fighters targeted 60 Zionist military vehicles in the past three days, including 10 armored carriers.
“Our fighters targeted an infantry force with anti-personnel devices on Saturday, causing significant injuries and hearing the enemy’s screams for help.
“Fierce clashes continue with the enemy on several fronts in the Gaza Strip.
“Our fighters heard the cries and pleas of the enemy soldiers.
“Our fighters carried out several qualitative operations against the enemy, resulting in fatalities and wounded among soldiers.
“When the enemy is unable to tow its damaged vehicles, it resorts to bombing them from the air to erase the traces of its failure.
“We suggest that the enemy may have bombed its own forces on the ground, thinking they were captured in the Rantisi Hospital operation.
“A force of elite fighters, consisting of 25 fighters, carried out a composite attack on the enemy forces at Rantisi Hospital, which the enemy turned into a base after evacuating it of patients.
“Our fighters executed qualitative operations that directly resulted in fatalities among the enemy, notably an ambush against infantry forces southwest of Gaza City.”
Abu Obeida also described several operations in which seven soldiers and other four soldiers were killed at distance zero in direct military clashes with invading Israeli troops.
The latest statement also suggests the following:
One, Hamas is now activating some of its elite forces to execute counterattacks, compared to the three-fighters units, which were used for defensive purposes only.
Two, Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, are coordinating sophisticated attacks against invading Israeli soldiers.
Three, the timing of the statement, shortly following the massive volley of rockets fired at Israeli targets, suggests that the capability of the Palestinian Resistance remained largely intact, as well as the coordination between fighters on the ground and other Resistance operatives.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
