Al-Qassam Targeted 60 Israeli Vehicles in 72 Hours: Abu Obeida
Al-Qassam Brigades' military spokesperson says the Resistance's significant operations will be revealed soon when the security conditions are appropriate.
Al-Qassam Brigades Resistance fighters successfully targeted 60 Israeli military vehicles of various types in the past 72 hours and confronted the invading forces in several axes across Gaza, the group's spokesperson Abu Obeida said on Monday.
In an audio recording, Abu Obeida revealed that these military vehicles were targeted in the axes of southern al-Zaytoun neighborhood, the Sheikh Radwan and al-Tawam neighborhoods west of Jabalia camp, as well as in Beit Lahia. Three of the vehicles were armored personnel carriers, he added.
Most of these vehicles, he explained, were hit by Al-Yassin 105 shells, in addition to homegrown anti-tank IEDs, shrapnel bombs, and Tandem 85 shells.
The Brigades spokesperson emphasized that the group's Resistance fighters are still "engaged in fierce confrontations on all axes" and have carried out several specialized operations against Israeli forces along axes they are advancing, resulting in direct casualties among occupation soldiers.
Moreover, Abu Obeida revealed that Al-Qassam Brigades carried out a significant operation on Saturday; an ambush against Israeli infantry forces southwest of Gaza City, during which Resistance fighters targeted a ground combat force with anti-personnel explosive devices, causing confirmed casualties.
"We heard the screams and pleas of the enemy soldiers," he said.
No running away
In another ambush on Saturday, the Resistance fighters, according to the spokesperson, targeted an Israeli personnel carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the al-Tawam area north of Gaza, hitting it directly, and then killing three soldiers who tried to flee the vehicle using anti-personnel shells.
Additionally, a group of Resistance fighters lay in wait around the site of the operation awaiting the arrival of an Israeli rescue force, which had already arrived. They engaged in face-to-face combat with the Israeli force, inflicting no fewer than seven casualties among the invading forces.
Abu Obeida also detailed another significant operation that occurred on Sunday. An elite force from Al-Qassam, comprising 25 fighters, executed an organized attack on Israeli forces stationed at al-Rantisi Children's Hospital, which had been forcefully emptied of patients and displaced people by occupation forces earlier.
Resistance fighters on sight also attacked a personnel carrier near the hospital and simultaneously struck an Israeli infantry force fortified in a nearby school. They then destroyed a tank and another carrier that rushed to the scene. Close-range combat ensued, resulting in the deaths of four Israeli occupation soldiers who exited the carrier. The Israeli air force then bombed the site to prevent their forces from falling into the ambush, Abu Obeida explained.
Kill their own
The spokesperson likened the fact that the Israeli occupation might have bombed its own ground forces, thinking "they had been captured in this operation." He confirmed that one of Al-Qassam Resistance fighters was martyred, while the remaining 24 safely withdrew from their positions.
In a related context, Abu Obeida conveyed Al-Qassam's affirmations that Israeli occupation forces bomb their own destroyed or damaged vehicles when unable to retrieve them, "in an attempt to erase the traces of their defeat."
Concluding the voice recording, he pointed out that these details are just a portion of what the circumstances have allowed to be announced so far. Hundreds of Al-Qassam Resistance fighters, he confirmed, are still "in special defensive combat formations in all defense and confrontation areas."
Many operations have been carried out, details of which will be revealed later when security and field conditions permit, he affirmed.
