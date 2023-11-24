Battlegroup Center Hits More than 200 Targets in Krasny Liman Direction — Defense Ministry
MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Troops of the Battlegroup Center hit more than 200 targets in the Krasny Liman direction, and also attacked the personnel and equipment of the Azov brigade (banned in Russia Federation), the head of the group's press center, Alexander Savchuk, told TASS.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the Battlegroup Center conducted artillery fire and air strikes hitting 200 targets, including four command and observation posts, five areas of accumulation of equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of Serebryanka, Yampolovka, Chervona Dibrova, Torskoye," Savchuk said.
He added that in the area of Serebryanskoye forestry, the battlegroup defeated the personnel and equipment of the 12th Azov special forces brigade, and also shot down an enemy drone in the Kremennaya area.
"Enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 100 troops of the Ukrainian armed forces and two pickup trucks," the head of the press center said.
