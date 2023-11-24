Russian Air Defenses Shot Down 13 Ukrainian UAVs Above Crimea, 3 — in Volga Area
"In the early hours of November 16, the Kiev regime’s attempt to stage a terrorist attack targeting facilities on the territory of Russia and involving fixed-wing drones was foiled," the Russian Defense Ministry said
© AP Photo
MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense systems shot down 13 Ukrainian drones above Crimea and three - above the Volgograd Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"In the early hours of November 16, the Kiev regime’s attempt to stage a terrorist attack targeting facilities on the territory of Russia and involving fixed-wing drones was foiled. On-duty air defense units intercepted 16 Ukrainian drones, including 13 above the Crimean Peninsula and three - above the territory of the Volgograd Region," the ministry said.
No comments:
Post a Comment