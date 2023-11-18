Saturday, November 18, 2023

Director or Al-Wafa Hospital Killed in Israeli Strike on Elderly Care Center in Gaza

November 17, 2023

The director of the Al-Wafa Hospital, Midhad Mhaisen, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli attacks on Palestinian hospitals in Gaza continue, the latest being at Al-Wafa Hospital for the Elderly Care in the Al-Zahraa area. 

The hospital is essentially a hospice, and a refuge for old and sick Palestinians, especially during a time when all major medical centers and clinics in Gaza have been targeted in Israel’s ongoing war on the Strip.

Palestinian medical sources, cited by Al-Jazeera, said that the Israeli targeting of the hospital on Friday evening resulted in the killing of the director of the Al-Wafa Hospital, Midhad Mhaisen, and the injury of other doctors.  

This is a developing story and the number of casualties is expected to rise in the coming hours. 

War on Hospitals 

The attack on Al-Wafa has taken place within a larger context of ongoing Israeli bombardment and closure of most Palestinian hospitals throughout the Gaza Strip. 

On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers attacked and invaded the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, and Israeli forces are currently using doctors and patients as human shields, according to a statement by Gaza’s Ministry of Health. 

According to the ministry, Israel has, thus far, killed over 12,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children and over 3,000 women.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

