Director or Al-Wafa Hospital Killed in Israeli Strike on Elderly Care Center in Gaza
November 17, 2023
The director of the Al-Wafa Hospital, Midhad Mhaisen, was killed in an Israeli airstrike. (Photo: via Social Media)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
The Israeli attacks on Palestinian hospitals in Gaza continue, the latest being at Al-Wafa Hospital for the Elderly Care in the Al-Zahraa area.
The hospital is essentially a hospice, and a refuge for old and sick Palestinians, especially during a time when all major medical centers and clinics in Gaza have been targeted in Israel’s ongoing war on the Strip.
Palestinian medical sources, cited by Al-Jazeera, said that the Israeli targeting of the hospital on Friday evening resulted in the killing of the director of the Al-Wafa Hospital, Midhad Mhaisen, and the injury of other doctors.
This is a developing story and the number of casualties is expected to rise in the coming hours.
War on Hospitals
The attack on Al-Wafa has taken place within a larger context of ongoing Israeli bombardment and closure of most Palestinian hospitals throughout the Gaza Strip.
On Wednesday, Israeli soldiers attacked and invaded the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, and Israeli forces are currently using doctors and patients as human shields, according to a statement by Gaza’s Ministry of Health.
According to the ministry, Israel has, thus far, killed over 12,000 Palestinians, including 5,000 children and over 3,000 women.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
