US Rep. Ilhan Omar Proposes Bill to Block Weapon Sale to Israel
November 17, 2023
US Lawmaker Ilhan Omar. (Photo: Lorie Shaull, via Wikimedia Commons)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
US Representative Ilhan Omar has introduced legislation to block the sale of $320-million worth of bomb kits to Israel, in the midst of its onslaught on the Gaza Strip.
In a statement, Rep Omar said these weapons are already being used in the siege on Gaza, which has taken the lives of over 4,000 children and over 11,000 civilians, making it the deadliest conflict for children this decade.
“Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right ethnonationalist government continue to commit war crimes in their siege of the Gaza Strip,” said Rep. Omar.
“From requests to minimize civilian casualties, avoid a ground invasion, avoid reoccupation of Gaza, and institute a meaningful humanitarian pause, Netanyahu continues to thumb his nose at US policy and requests,” she added.
She said the US already provides the Israeli government with $3.8 billion of military aid a year, and holds enormous leverage over their actions.
“It is the responsibility of Congress to exercise oversight over weapons sales. That is why we must not allow weapons sales that will be used to directly violate US and international law, human rights, and our own moral standing in the world.”
The resolution is co-sponsored by Reps Cori Bush, Summer Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Delia Ramirez, and Rashida Tlaib, all of whom have criticized US support for the Israeli military in the conflict.
It is also endorsed by several movements and organizations such as Veterans Against War, Americans for Justice in Palestine action, Amnesty International USA, Centre for Jewish Nonviolence, and the US Council of Muslim Organizations.
The measure would revoke the export license of a specific type of guided bomb kit reportedly approved for sale to Israel months before October 7. The kit can reportedly turn an unguided bomb into a GPS-guided munition.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
No comments:
Post a Comment