Four-day Truce Came In Effect After Seven Weeks of Aggression Against Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Today 08:27
The temporary truce between the Israeli occupation and the Resistance in Gaza came into effect at 7 am, following an Israeli aggression that has persisted for 47 days, leaving thousands injured and killed.
The truce will last for four days subject to potential extension. The truce entails the liberation of a number of imprisoned Palestinian women and minors (under the age of 19) from Israeli occupation jails and the admission of relief aid and fuel in the besieged Gaza Strip.
In the last hours before the truce came into effect, the Israeli occupation launched intense airstrikes against the northern, central, and southern Gaza Strip, targeting schools (that housed displaced individuals), hospitals, and houses, and resulting in dozens of casualties.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirmed that “no sounds of bombing have been heard in Gaza since seven in the morning.”
However, at 7:50 media sources in Rafah reported that Israeli occupation vehicles have been continuously opening heavy gunfire.
Despite the preventive measures taken by the IOF in Gaza to stop displaced Palestinians from heading north, many displaced Palestinians have started returning to their homes in Beit Hanoun in northeastern Gaza.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent at the Rafah border crossing reported that fuel trucks are being admitted into Gaza after seven weeks of an all-out siege, adding that a number of them returned to Egyptian territory after unloading their cargo to have it distributed in the Gaza Strip.
Media sources at the Rafah crossing also reported that a number of ambulances transporting wounded Palestinians entered Egyptian territory heading to El-Arish Hospital.
Describing the situation, an anchor on the Israeli Channel 13 said, “Unfortunately, we are seeing pictures coming out of the Rafah crossing showing how trucks carrying fuel have begun to enter Gaza within the framework of the ceasefire agreement.”
During the 47 days leading up to the ceasefire, 7000 civilians were recorded to be missing, including more than 4700 children and women.
The agreement reached through Qatari and Egyptian mediation efforts was scheduled to go into effect on Thursday. However, Israeli media outlets reported on Wednesday evening that the deal was not finalized and is likely to start on Friday instead.
The limited truce remains under heavy criticism by international organizations, human rights activists, and several countries and officials calling for an immediate ceasefire rather than an insufficient truce. But these calls have been rejected by both the United States and the Israeli occupation entity, stressing that the aggression must continue until all "Tel Aviv's" objectives are fulfilled, something which military experts and diplomats expressed extreme doubts over.
Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Thursday that the upcoming humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip between "Israel" and the Palestinian resistance is expected to be brief and will be followed by approximately two more months of conflict.
"This will be a short respite after which the fighting will resume with intensity and pressure to bring back more hostages. At least two more months of fighting are expected," Gallant was quoted as telling the troops of a navy's commando unit by the I24News broadcaster.
Gallant's remarks came right after the IOF conducted another massacre at the Jabalia refugee camp, shortly before a temporary ceasefire was due to begin.
"Israel" and the Palestinian Resistance confirmed on Wednesday that they have reached a four-day ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
The terms include a halt to all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli captives in exchange for the freedom of 150 Palestinian prisoners.
