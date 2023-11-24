More Ukrainians Coming Over to Idea of Conceding Territories to Russia — Bloomberg
It is also noted that Ukraine is frustrated with its allies for underestimating the strength of Russia's defenses, which has stalled the counteroffensive
© Sergey Chuzavkov/ SOPA Images/ LightRocket via Getty Images
NEW YORK, November 24. /TASS/. A growing number of Ukrainians support the idea that the country should make territorial concessions to make peace with Russia, Bloomberg reported.
The news agency does not rule out that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky still does not have a plan for peace talks. However, Bloomberg draws attention to the fact that according to opinion polls, more and more people in Ukraine think that territorial concessions to Russia could be an "inevitable price for peace," although they are still the minority there.
One of Zelensky's closest aides told the news agency that Ukraine is frustrated with its allies for underestimating the strength of Russia's defenses, which has stalled the counteroffensive. Expectations were too high, they said.
Zelensky on Wednesday reiterated his readiness to meet with former US president Donald Trump and take a look at his plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. Meanwhile, the former US president earlier refused an invitation to visit Kiev.
On November 4, NBC reported, citing US officials, that the United States and Europe had begun discussing with Ukraine possible peace talks with Russia and what Kiev might have to give up to reach a compromise. According to the TV channel, US and European officials "began calmly discussing" with Kiev the possible implications of peace talks with Moscow for ending the conflict. During these talks, questions were raised about what Ukraine would have to give up in order to reach such an agreement. A number of such talks took place last month, the TV channel pointed out.
Russian representatives at various levels have repeatedly stated that all the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine will be achieved.
No comments:
Post a Comment