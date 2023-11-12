From Above Ground and from Below It’ – Abu Obeida Issues New Statement
November 11, 2023
Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades. (Photo: Al-Qassam military media, Video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Abu Obeida’s statement was followed by a video, released by Al-Qassam Brigades, showing the targeting of Israeli tanks by homemade anti-artillery defenses.
Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, reemerged on Saturday evening with an audio recording that included urgent updates on the Palestinian Resistance battle against invading Israeli soldiers.
“Israeli tanks face fierce resistance and intense clashes, forcing them to retreat and change the course of their incursion,” Abu Obeida said, referring to the failure of advancing Israeli forces to hold any permanent position inside Gaza City.
Abu Obeida also announced that more than 25 military vehicles were either fully or partially destroyed in Resistance attacks in the last 48 hours alone.
Below are excerpts from Abu Obeida’s statements, along with the two videos that were published in the Al-Qassam Military Media Telegram channel.
‘Our Fighters Emerge from Underground and from Above It’
“We are engaged in the 36th day of the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood, which history will immortalize and the occupier will not erase.
“(Israeli) tanks face fierce resistance and intense clashes, forcing them to retreat and change the course of their incursion.
“The American-backed (Israeli) war machine is destroying everything in front of them before advancing, but it faces resistance that destroys their armored vehicles and their soldiers’ fortified positions and assembly areas.
“Our fighters emerge from underground and above it, from under the rubble, and destroy their armored vehicles and tanks.
“Quick and easy revenge comes to appease their internal front.
“Bombing hospitals, schools, and civilian facilities are the achievements of the occupier to have an achievement over the sea of innocent blood. The enemy’s massacres in Gaza are the only achievement in the war.
“We announce that we have documented the complete or partial destruction of more than 160 Zionist military vehicles since the beginning of the ground aggression, including more than 25 vehicles in the last 48 hours.
“The occupation will not enjoy a moment of peace but will continuously pay the price. I say to our people, you are the victorious side by the will of Allah.
“The confrontation is asymmetrical but still frightens and terrifies the strongest force in the region.”
(The Palestine Chronicle)
