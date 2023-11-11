Hezbollah Drones Reaching Haifa Daily: Sayyed Nasrallah
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Nov 2023 16:43
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah underlines that the Israeli occupation is losing on numerous fronts due to its actions as it also grows weaker in the region.
The aggression on Gaza which is carried out by the Israeli occupation is a dangerous, exceptional development; these crimes reflect the brutality of the Israeli occupation, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday during a ceremony commemorating Martyr's Day.
Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that the Israeli occupation's crimes were a mere reflection of its brutal nature aimed at subjugating the peoples of the region and breaking their will to demand their rights. "The goal of the Israeli occupation's crimes is to push the people to give up and forget about their land, prisoners, sanctities, and the whole of Palestine," the Hezbollah chief said.
He also affirmed that the Israeli occupation, through its aggression and crimes in Gaza, including the brutal and deliberate killing of civilians, is "sending a message to Lebanon."
However, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that "Israel" was making yet another mistake and has not yet learned from its past. "It will not achieve its goal; the massacres it has committed throughout history, including Deir Yassin, bear testament to its failure," he further added.
"The culture of Resistance has been on the rise, one generation after another, despite the massacres that culminated in the great operation carried by the al-Qassam Brigades on October 7," Sayyed Nasrallah underlined.
Israeli project failing
"The Israeli occupation's crimes over the past decades, and even the July 2006 war did not see the Lebanese people abandon the Resistance," Sayyed Nasrallah added, another testament to his assertions regarding the Israeli occupation's failure.
"The Israelis must despair when it comes to achieving their goals - not our people whose choices have proven to be those of victory, liberation, and dignity," he stressed, noting "Israel's" own actions doomed its bids for the normalization of ties with some Arab countries.
"The enemy is inflicting many losses upon itself by showing its true, brutal self," the Hezbollah chief added. "The occupation dealt mighty blows to the normalization bids that it has its eyes set on. Our peoples' stances against normalization will grow more staunch now."
"Israel" is losing on other fronts as well, as Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the change in public opinion, especially Western public opinion, is "of great importance."
Sayyed Nasrallah further highlighted how "Israel" is under substantial pressure in terms of time while its allies are abandoning it one by one, and today, "it no longer has any supporters other than the US and British administrations."
"The United States is directing this battle and making every decision in it, and they should be under utmost pressure [...] The party that can stop this aggression is the one directing it, and that is the United States," he said.
People expect action from OIC
The Palestinian people, Sayyed Hassan said, demand that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which brings together 57 countries, do the bare minimum and come out with a stance against the Israeli occupation.
"The Palestinian people hope that the summit held in Riyadh will manage to exert pressure on the United States to put an end to the Israeli aggression," he said.
"The Palestinian people hope that the summit in Riyadh would succeed in opening a humanitarian corridor for the transport of aid and wounded civilians," Sayyed Nasrallah underlined.
This comes amid an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) aimed at addressing the escalating tensions in the region and the Israeli aggression on Gaza.
'Israel' broken, Resistance victorious
"The Israeli occupation today is still unable to demonstrate an aspect of victory or show that the Resistance fighters are broken and defeated," he said.
Moreover, in what was seemingly an invitation for the Resistance in the West Bank to join the confrontation, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that an escalation in acts of Resistance in the occupied West Bank "might force the enemy's hand to pull some of its units from the border with Gaza and Lebanon."
Regarding the Yemeni Armed Forces, Sayyed Nasrallah said: "The Yemeni missile and drone attacks on Israeli sites have important reverberations, regardless of their interception [...]The Yemeni Armed Forces supporting Palestine is highly important, as it is an army and a Resistance in one."
In terms of the consequences of the attacks carried out by Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah revealed that "Israel" was "forced to mobilize a part of its air defenses, Iron Domes, and Patriot systems in Eilat, transferring them from southern and northern occupied Palestine."
"The attacks carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces exerted a greater pressure on the enemy's government through the internal displacement of its settlers," he further explained.
Strength in unity
The Islamic Resistance in the region has been attacking the US occupation's bases in Syria and Iraq, which has been exerting paramount pressure on the occupation forces. Sayyed Nasrallah noted that "the Americans admitted that there were 46 attacks on their bases in Syria and Iraq, with 56 soldiers wounded as a result."
"The Resistance operations carried out by the Iraqi Resistance reflect exemplary bravery in the face of the United States whose fleets are all over the region," he underlined. "The United States made threats to pressure the Resistance in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon, using every communication channel they have to deliver their messages."
He conditioned the end of the operations on US bases in the region to the end of the aggression on Gaza, which has thus far martyred more than 11,000 Palestinians.+65
Talking about Syria's role in the ongoing Resistance against the Israeli and US occupation forces, Sayyed Nasrallah praised Damascus, saying Syria was "taking a huge burden [off the rest of the Axis of Resistance], for it houses and supports Resistance fighters and Resistance movements, and it is still stomaching the repercussions of these actions."
"Syria is bearing the repercussions of the Israeli occupation's restricted options, such as what happened in Eilat, which is protected by the United States, Israel, and Arab countries," he added.
"Israel was disarrayed as to who was behind the UAV attack on Eilat, and it blamed Hezbollah and carried out an offensive against us in Syria," the Hezbollah leader underlined.
Another country he praised was Iran, saying that if it were not for the Islamic Republic, the Resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and other regional countries would have had no power.
"Iran has offered everything it has to support the Resistance so it can ensure that the peoples of the region remain on their feet despite all the threats they are facing," he said. "However, Iran takes no decisions on behalf of the Resistance movements," Nasrallah underlined.
Operations in Lebanon to continue
"The Islamic Resistance's operations are ongoing despite all Israeli countermeasures," Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed.
"Despite the presence of Israeli armed drones; a new weapon that was not utilized during the July war, operations are still ongoing," he stressed. Despite Israeli measures, Nasrallah declared that there has been a quantitative increase in resistance operations. In addition, new types of weapons have been introduced, such as the use of attack drones, during the resistance operations.
The Resistance leader also unveiled that Hezbollah was using the renowned Burkan missiles against the Israeli occupation. "The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon began using 'Burkan' missiles, which weigh up to half a ton, in its operations."
"The operations of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon going deeper into the occupied territories have increased," he added. on its behalf, Israeli media acknowledged that more than 350 Israeli wounded, including critical injuries, have been taken to hospitals.
Nasrallah stated that the Resistance's reconnaissance drones have been infiltrating "daily the depths of occupied Palestine, reaching Haifa." He also underlined that the Resistance would not tolerate any targeting of civilians.
"The Israeli occupation admitted that the level of attacks by the Resistance has risen significantly, so its level of anxiety is simultaneously on the rise," Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted. "The rise in the level of anxiety of the Israelis caused the level of threats to Lebanon to mount as well."
Despite the threats to Lebanon and the opposition of some "abnormal" voices to the Resistance's operations, "There is a general stance in Lebanon of solidarity with Gaza and support or understanding for Resistance operations," the leader of the Lebanese Resistance movement said.
'Israel' failing
"This enemy is floundering, and that is reflected in the contradicting discourses of [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Sayyed Nasrallah said, noting that "time is not in the enemy’s favor, as there is a failure on the ground to subjugate Gaza, a shift in world opinion, and its fear of expanding fronts."
"All factors, including the prisoners' cause, will exercise pressure on the enemy, and we have to persist with that," he added. "The enemy must fail in achieving its goals despite all the massacres it is committing."
"We pledge to our martyrs to continue on this path to preserve their goals and accumulate their achievements to reach the certain coming victory," he concluded. "Post-October 7 Israel is not like pre-October 7 Israel, as the next stage will come to prove."
