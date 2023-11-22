Gaza Captive Offered Release Dies Amid Israeli Stalling: Abu Hamza
By Al Mayadeen English
This comes as Al-Quds Brigades announced its readiness earlier to release Hanna Katsir on humanitarian and health grounds.
Abu Hamza, the spokesperson for al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced the death of an Israeli captive, Hanna Katsir, held by the Resistance group, asserting that the delay tactics of the Israeli occupation were the cause of her death.
In a statement released through his official channel on Telegram, Abu Hamza announced her death, stressing that the entity bears full responsibility for this incident.
He further stressed that the Israeli occupation is responsible for the lives of Israeli captives, especially in light of "the brutal and relentless bombing on every inch of the Gaza Strip."
Earlier this month, al-Quds Brigades expressed its willingness to release Katsir and another captive, Yagil Yaqoub, on humanitarian and health grounds, but the entity disregarded the offer.
Katsir even gave a recorded statement holding Benjamin Netanyahu responsible for the captives' lives.
The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, had revealed earlier that the movement holds more than 30 captives.
The families of Israeli captives have doubled down efforts to exert pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to make a prisoner exchange deal, previously set forth by the Resistance, and avoid endangering the lives of captives amid Israeli airstrikes and the ground invasion of the Strip.
After al-Quds Brigades expressed the movement's readiness to release the two Israeli captives earlier in November, the spokesperson of al-Qassam Brigades Abu Obeida revealed in a statement that the Resistance was on the verge of releasing 12 captives with foreign nationalities but the effort was obstructed by "Israel".
No comments:
Post a Comment