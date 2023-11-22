US Attacks Two Sites in Iraq in Response to Resistance's Operations
By Al Mayadeen English
CENTCOM confirms it has attacked two sites in Iraq after the Iraqi Resistance hit its occupation bases in Syria and Iraq.
The United States carried out two strikes against two facilities in Iraq, responding to the Iraqi Resistance's targeting of US military bases in Syria and Iraq, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Wednesday.
"On the morning of November 22 in Iraq, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces conducted discrete, precision strikes against two facilities in Iraq," CENTCOM confirmed in a statement.
"The strikes were in direct response to the attacks against US and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups, including the one in Iraq on November 21, which involved use of close-range ballistic missiles," the statement indicated.
The United States military conducted the attack via a heavily-armed Lockheed AC-130 gunship.
According to the Pentagon, US forces in the Middle East have been attacked 66 times since mid-October. Resistance factions in Iraq and Syria continue to support the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza and respond to the US' direct involvement in "Israel's" aggression on the Strip.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced it targeted the US bases of Ain al-Assad and al-Shadadi in Iraq and Syria respectively, using the appropriate weapons. The Resistance confirmed that both bases were directly hit.
In a statement, the group emphasized that the operations against the two bases come in response to the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the people of Gaza.
Fearing Resistance strikes and potential casualties, according to Al Mayadeen's sources, the United States is reinforcing some of its occupation bases in Syria. The sources confirmed on Monday that Washington is arming itself with new weapons and equipment, primarily anti-air systems such as Avengers and THAAD, as it continues to illegally deploy additional troops in Syria.
These operations and their frequency have prompted Washington to take increased security measures, as both military bases are near the front lines with the Syrian Arab Army and its allied forces.
The Pentagon confirmed that at least 62 US troops suffered from minor injuries or traumatic brain concussions in the operations.
