Gaza Resistance Proves Time Not on Israel’s Side if War Drags On: Iran FM
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 2:18 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks to reporters upon arrival in Beirut, Lebanon, on November 22, 2023. (Photo by IRNA)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says six weeks of heroic resistance of the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza has proved that time is not on Israel’s side if the war drags on, stressing that the global public opinion would see the occupying regime and the US as the main losers.
Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks upon his arrival in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday, where he is expected to discuss the recent developments in the region, including the Israeli regime's war on the Gaza Strip, with Lebanese authorities.
"Without a doubt, the future of Gaza and the future of Palestine will be decided only by the Palestinian people,” the top Iranian diplomat said.
“We have heard from the resistance leaders in the region that the finger of the resistance will remain on the trigger until the Palestinian people's rights are fully restored and their fight has achieved its goals,” he added.
Hamas says it has provided a response to Qatar and Egypt concerning the potential of a ceasefire between the movement and the Israeli regime.
Amir-Abdollahian further noted that he is in Beirut “to consult with high Lebanese authorities about how to maximize security in the region and how to restore Palestinian rights."
Iran’s foreign minister’s remarks came hours after Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced a four-day truce with Israel in the Gaza Strip that will see the cessation of Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip.
Hamas said in a statement that the deal, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, will allow the entry of hundreds of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid trucks to Gaza.
The deal will also see the release of 50 Israeli war prisoners in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from the occupying entity’s jails.
The resistance movement warned that the finger of the resistance movement will “remain on the trigger” should the occupying regime breach the deal.
Hamas has announced a four-day truce with Israel in the Gaza Strip that will see the cessation of Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip.
Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.
According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 14,000 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, most of them women and children, and injured around 33,000 others.
Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
