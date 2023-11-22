Hezbollah Leader Holds Talks with Senior Hamas Officials amid Israeli War in Gaza
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 4:32 PM
Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (R) meets with senior Hamas officials Khalil al-Hayya (2nd L) and Osama Hamdan (1st L) in Beirut, Lebanon, on November 22, 2023. (Photo by al-Mayadeen)
The secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has met with a delegation of senior officials with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, as at least 100 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks overnight and this morning around hospitals and refugee camps in the Gaza Strip.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with prominent figures from the Gaza-based group, including Khalil al-Hayya and Osama Hamdan, in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported.
During their meeting, Nasrallah and the Hamas officials reviewed the latest field developments following the large-scale and surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, which Palestinian resistance movements launched against the Israeli regime on October 7.
The two sides also evaluated potential scenarios on all resistance fronts, especially in the Gaza Strip, and underlined the need for closer coordination and greater steadfastness in order to emerge victorious in the Gaza war.
The meeting came on the same day that Hezbollah fighters launched a series of retaliatory strikes against Israeli military positions in the northern part of the 1948-occupied territories.
Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Manar television channel, citing a Hezbollah statement, reported that the group had pounded the al-Raheb outpost with a heavy-caliber Burkan (Volcano) missile, directly hitting the designated targets.
Moreover, the Lebanese resistance fighters struck Israeli military posts in Bayyad Blida and Yiftah regions, causing casualties in the targeted areas.
On Tuesday, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated that his group which he described as an integral part of the Axis of Resistance in the West Asia region is in a state of war with Israel.
“Israel aims to terrorize Palestinians and force them to abandon the resistance by massacring the people in the Gaza Strip,” he added.
Hezbollah has launched a fresh round of retaliatory missile attacks on Israel’s military sites in the occupied territories.
Stressing that the Israeli regime seeks to crush Hamas, the Hezbollah official said, “Arab and Muslim countries must contribute, even a little, to disturbing and hurting the occupying Israeli regime.”
Sheikh Qassem said there was information indicating that Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza are “able to withstand for a long period of time,” adding, “The resistance’s victory will be achieved through the Occupation’s inability to achieve its goals.”
No comments:
Post a Comment