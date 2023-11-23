Hamas: We Frustrated Israeli Enemy's Plan for 'Swift Victory' in Gaza
Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:02 PM
Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas
The Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has said that it has frustrated the Israeli enemy's plan for achieving a "swift victory" in its ongoing war against the Palestinian territory.
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, made the remarks on Thursday.
"We destroyed 335 military vehicles belonging to the Zionist regime [of Israel] ever since the Zionists invasion of Gaza," he said.
The regime launched the war on October 7 following an operation, dubbed al-Aqsa Storm, by the territory's resistance groups, which killed some 1,200 Israeli settlers and military forces and led to the captivity of hundreds more.
Hamas made the statement on the third day of Operation al-Aqsa Storm, the largest military operation against Israel in decades.
"Our fighters are still based in their positions," the spokesman asserted.
'Israel hides true number of its casualties'
"The enemy hides the true number of its casualties," he said.
"We believe that the enemy's casualties are yet to occur," Abu Ubaida noted as means of indicating that the loss of life among the enemy's ranks could be great during the later stages of the war.
Speaking on Tuesday, Abu Ubaida had said that al-Qassam Brigades had inflicted "fatalities and injuries" on Israeli forces during "several qualitative operations" staged against the troops since the onset of the war.
He had also said that the Israeli military would try to eliminate traces of its failure by bombing those of its damaged vehicles that it cannot tow away.
Thanking fellow resistance groups
Adding to his Thursday remarks, the Brigades' spokesman also expressed gratitude on the part of the Palestinian resistance towards its fellow resistance outfits for the operations they had carried out since the onset of the war in support of the war-hit Gazans.
"I express gratitude towards the Yemeni brothers...who helped out Gaza," Abu Ubaida said, adding, "I salute all [resistance] groups across the Muslim Ummah (Nation), especially my brothers in Lebanon, Iraq, and all the fronts that participate in confronting the enemy."
The Israeli regime has carried out sporadic attacks against southern Lebanon during the course of the war, which has sparked a firefight between the regime and Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement.
The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Hezbollah fires 48 Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military base.
Ever since the beginning of the war, Yemen's Armed Forces have also carried out several rounds of operations against the occupied territories in support of Palestinians, vowing to continue their attacks as long as the regime sustained its aggression.
Iraq's resistance groups have, meanwhile, been attacking bases housing American troops on several occasions as means of confronting the United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally, which has been supplying the regime with thousands of consignments of arms since throughout the war.
