President Raeisi: Israel Suffered ‘Humiliating Defeat’ in Gaza at Hands of Palestinians
Thursday, 23 November 2023 8:43 AM
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi (2nd-L) attends a meeting of the Assembly of Experts in Tehran on November 23, 2023.
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi says Israel suffered a “humiliating defeat” at the hands of the Palestinian nation and resistance as they managed to “incapacitate” the regime in its bloody war on the besieged Gaza Strip.
Raeisi made the remarks in an address to a meeting of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on Thursday on the 48th day of Israel’s aggression against Gaza, which has failed to secure the occupying regime’s declared objective of eradicating the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.
“The Zionists first declared that they wanted to occupy Gaza and destroy the resistance, but they achieved none of their objectives. What remains from the Zionist regime’s killing of women and children and destruction of people’s homes is the global hatred towards this regime,” he said.
“If we want to make an analysis after over 40 days,… we must say that the enemy suffered a humiliating defeat and that the Palestinian people and resistance scored a great victory.”
The Iranian chief executive also hailed the self-confidence of the Palestinian people, saying they demonstrated a “golden scene of resistance” before the eyes of the world through their resilience against Israeli crimes.
“The resistance managed to incapacitate the fake regime and frustrate it with no air, naval and ground forces, but trust in God… The power of faith can overcome evil,” he emphasized.
Today, Raeisi added, people across the world come to the streets crying out for a just world order that can defend the oppressed.
He also noted that the Israeli atrocities in Gaza showed to the world the veracity of the Islamic Republic’s position on Palestine.
“The Iranian nation always shouted that Palestine is right, and now everyone understood that they (the Israelis) massacred the people of Gaza and Palestine through racial discrimination and racism under the all-out support of the US and the West.”
Hamas has announced a four-day truce with Israel in the Gaza Strip that will see the cessation of Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip.
Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s incessant crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 14,532 Palestinians, including 6,000 children and 3,920 women, and injured at least 35,000 others. Over 7,000 people are also missing and believed buried under the rubble.
It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
On Wednesday, Hamas announced a truce, under which Israel agreed to halt all military actions in Gaza for four days and allow hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the territory.
