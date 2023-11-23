Israeli Occupation Assassinates Journalist Amal Zohd, Family in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
Once again, the Israeli occupation deliberately kills Palestinian journalists in an attempt to conceal its war crimes and silence the Palestinian narrative.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported early Friday that Palestinian journalist Amal Zohd and her entire family were killed in an Israeli shelling that targeted their home in Gaza City.
With the martyrdom of Zohd, the number of journalists martyred in the Gaza Strip since the start of the ongoing Israeli aggression has reached more than 63. The Israeli occupation deliberately targets journalists as part of its policy aimed at obliterating facts and assassinating the Palestinian narrative.
On Thursday, Palestinian Wafa News Agency reported that photojournalist Mohammad Ayyash was martyred, along with a number of his family members, as a result of a raid carried out by the Israeli occupation that targeted his house in the al-Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.
The Israeli aggression does not only target journalists in Gaza, but also targets those in Lebanon, where Al Mayadeen's correspondent Farah Omar, cameraman Rabih Me'mari, and freelancer Hussein Akil were martyred earlier on Tuesday.
Our colleagues were martyred as a result of a strike carried out by the Israeli occupation, targeting them on the outskirts of the southern town of Tayr Harfa, while they were performing their professional duty, covering the situation across the southern Lebanese border.
