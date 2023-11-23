Hezbollah Publishes Footage of Targeting Israeli Occupation Sites
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon's media office releases footage of targeting several Israeli occupation sites.
The military media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah, published scenes of targeting a number of sites belonging to the Israeli occupation forces, on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with appropriate weapons.
The resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
The Israeli occupation's Matat barracks were also targeted during daylight hours on Thursday.
Furthermore, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon declared the targeting of all Israeli sites along the border with occupied Palestine in the past hours. The resistance declared targeting several sites, including Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Ramia, and Al-Malikiyah, while Israeli occupation soldiers were moving inside.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in southern Lebanon reported a missile salvo launched from the western sector toward the occupied Palestinian territories.
As per our correspondent, Israeli artillery bombarded the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab in the central sector, while an Israeli raid targeted the area between Ramia and Aita al-Shaab.
An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of Taybeh, and another one hit an uninhabited house between Al-Adayseh and Rab Thilaine in the central sector, reported Al Mayadeen’s correspondent.
The resistance targeted Israeli occupation soldiers' gathering points near the Zarit Barracks with a Burkan missile, as well as soldier crowds near the Raheb site, Hadab al-Bustan, Birkat Risha sites, and Khazzan Hill near the Yiftah Barracks, using appropriate weaponry.
This comes after the former spokesperson of the Israeli Occupation Forces described what is happening in northern occupied Palestine as a "dramatic escalation" that could lead to a "deterioration of the situation" in light of the intensifying attacks against Israeli sites along the borders.
Israeli media reported that Thursday morning was very tense at the Lebanese-Palestinian borders, indicating that the alarm sirens sounded three times in half an hour. Additionally, Channel 13's correspondent in the north stated that the firing of rockets from Lebanon toward the North is not stopping, and is reaching all the settlements in the north.
The Israeli correspondent reported that the scope of operations is expanding in the North and the range of rocket fire is scaling up, noting that the latest salvos fired reached the outskirts of the settlements of "Safed".
