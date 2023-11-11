Lebanese Resistance Media Shows ATGM Attack on Israeli Outposts
By Al Mayadeen English
The Lebanese Resistance published scenes of the targeting of a number of Israeli outposts on the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
The Lebanese Resistance - Hezbollah - published a video depicting an ATGM attack against an Israeli infantry outpost. on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. The video depicts the resistance targeting Hadab Al-Bustan, Honin-Ramim barracks, Al-Malikiyah outpost, and the Al-Radar outpost.
The Lebanese Islamic Resistance persists in responding to Israeli attacks, targeting military sites and crowds, causing significant losses among their ranks.
Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced that in support of the steadfast people of Palestine in the Gaza Strip and "in solidarity with their brave and honorable Resistance," they have targeted multiple Israeli occupation positions, armored personnel carriers, and Israeli infantry troops across the Lebanese front.
In one of the military statements, Hezbollah announced they had targeted an assembly for the IOF in the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha and its vicinity ("Wadi Shomera", "Tel Shuir", and "Badid"). The operation was conducted at 2:00 p.m. using "appropriate weapons", and "achieved direct casualties".
Moreover, another operation was conducted at 15:00, using guided missiles against an enemy outpost, and an IOF infantry force in the occupied Mutela area, also "causing direct hits and injuries" according to the statement.
Simultaneously, Hezbollah also announced targeting the so-called Al-Radar military outpost as well as the Zebdine outpost located in the occupied Kfar Chouba hills, using "appropriate weapons" and marking "direct hits and injuries".
Soon after, at 16:00, Hezbollah announced the targeting Al-Malikiyah military site also using "appropriate weapons" and "achieving direct hits and injuries".
In turn, Hezbollah released a statement announcing, "with pride and honor", that Abbas Nazir Al-Rashe'eni, who was known as "Abu Zahra", from the city of Hermel and the residents of the town of Sohmar in the Bekaa region has attained martyrdom on the path of Al-Quds.
