No Talk About Captured Ship Before Aggression on Gaza Ends: Al-Houthi
By Al Mayadeen English
The member of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen says once the US and "Israel" stop killing Palestinians in Gaza, then they can discuss the file of the captured Israeli ship.
Member of the Supreme Political Council in Yemen, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, pointed out on Tuesday that the United States and the Israeli occupation cannot bring up the file of the captured Israeli ship Galaxy Leader before ending the killing of Palestinians in Gaza.
On his account on X, al-Houthi considered that once the United States and "Israel" stop killing Palestinians in Gaza, and enter water, medicine, and food to the besieged Strip, then they can discuss the file of the captured Israeli ship.
Al-Houthi pointed out that the operation that was carried out by the Yemeni navy and resulted in the capturing of the Israeli ship "aligns with the principle of reciprocity."
He accompanied his post with an image of US President Joe Biden that says "Killer of Premature Babies."
Earlier, the political bureau member of the Ansar Allah movement in Yemen, Ali al-Qahoum, pointed out on Monday that the capturing of the Israeli ship in the Red Sea by the Yemeni Armed Forces was part of "Yemen's declared participation in the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle."
Al-Qahoum confirmed to Al Mayadeen the continuation of the major Yemeni operations with drones and ballistic missiles with ranges of up to 2000 km, adding that the strikes target vital, economic, and military targets belonging to the Zionist entity and that these strikes have achieved their goals.
"Our major operations against the occupation entity will continue until victory for Palestine and Gaza, and the demise of Israel as a result of the expansion of operations," he stressed.
The Yemeni official concluded his statement by saying, "We will not stand idly by watching Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people and international and American collusion supporting the entity."
On Monday, the Yemeni military media published scenes of the Yemeni Armed Forces operation, showing how they captured the Israeli ship in the Red Sea. Both the Yemeni and Palestinian flags were later shown being raised on the ship.
The scenes of the operation debunked any attempts by the Israeli occupation entity to deny or cover up these losses.
On Sunday, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that the Yemeni Naval Forces carried out a military operation in the Red Sea, resulting in the capture of an Israeli ship.
In a video statement, General Saree confirmed that the ship named Galaxy Leader was led to the Yemeni coast, emphasizing that this operation comes in support of Palestine's West Bank and Gaza.
No comments:
Post a Comment