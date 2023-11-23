Palestinian Resistance Fiercely Confronts Israeli Forces Amid Shelling
By Al Mayadeen English
23 Nov 2023 21:36
The Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip continues to confront the invading Israeli forces as al-Qassam Brigades bomb Israeli occupation's military positions.
The fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas resistance movement, engaged Thursday in fierce armed confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces that have invaded the area of Hujr al-Deek, east of Central Gaza, using appropriate weapons and mortar shells.
Al-Qassam announced that they struck the Israeli occupation gatherings at the "Sufa" site with heavy-caliber mortar shells, as well as the "Mivtahim" kibbutz with a barrage of rockets.
Meanwhile, the al-Quds Brigades revealed that they attacked an Israeli military vehicle with a tandem RPG in the eastern direction of the southern city of Gaza.
They also attacked the occupation forces' assembly points in the direction of "Netzarim" and the vicinity of the Palace of Justice using a barrage of 60mm regular mortar shells.
Meanwhile, as the invasion of Gaza goes on, the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, have shelled the Israeli occupation's assembly points and settlements using mortar shells and barrages of rockets.
This comes in the context of the Resistance in Gaza still confronting the invading forces in the northern part of the Gaza Strip ahead of the temporary ceasefire that goes into effect on Friday.
Earlier, the IOF announced the deaths of two of its soldiers, including an officer in the Givati brigades, raising the number of deaths among the IOF to a total of 390 soldiers since October 7.
The military spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, declared in a statement on Monday that 60 different Israeli military equipment have been targeted in several operations against the occupation forces.
Underreporting numbers?
It is worth noting that the numbers given by Hezbollah and al-Qassam Brigades surpass the "officially" declared count of Israeli soldiers killed in the operations, as "Israel" has a long-established policy of not declaring its actual losses. "Israel" has reported six soldiers and one settler killed on the Lebanese border. At the same time, Hezbollah affirmed Thursday that more than 354 IOF soldiers were killed or wounded in action north of occupied Palestine since October 7.
Hamas repeatedly challenges "Israel" to disclose the actual number of its casualties.
For example, al-Qassam Brigades Resistance fighters successfully targeted on Monday 60 Israeli military vehicles of various types and confronted the invading forces in several axes across Gaza, the group's spokesperson Abu Obeida said.
In an audio recording, Abu Obeida revealed that these military vehicles were targeted in the axes of southern al-Zaytoun neighborhood, the Sheikh Radwan and al-Tawam neighborhoods west of Jabalia camp, as well as in Beit Lahia. Three of the vehicles were armored personnel carriers, he added.
Most of these vehicles, he explained, were hit by al-Yassin 105 shells, in addition to homegrown anti-tank IEDs, shrapnel bombs, and Tandem 85 shells.
