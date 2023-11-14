Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Nov. 12, 2023
Listen to the Sun. Nov. 12, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
You can hear the podcast of this program by going to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/12 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on recent claims that the United States has launched additional airstrikes in eastern Syria purportedly targeting bases of the resistance forces which have fired on Pentagon installations; billionaires in the U.S. are preparing to launch a well-financed campaign to counter Palestine solidarity efforts; hospitals in Gaza remain under siege by the IDF; and French military forces are continuing to leave West Africa.
In the second and third hours we look at the countries which are severing ties with Tel Aviv.
Later we analyze the cost of the war on Gaza.
We then examine the early history of the formation of the State of Israel and its impact on the United Nations.
