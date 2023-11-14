Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. Nov. 11, 2023
Listen to the Sat. Nov. 11, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this episode just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/11 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Palestine solidarity demonstrations in London and other European capitals demanding a ceasefire and the liberation of the oppressed nation; there have been attacks on the United States military bases in West Asia in response to the heightening imperialist aggression in the region; South African political parties are calling for the severance of diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv; and the resistance to the ground incursion in Gaza is continuing.
In the second and third hours we will listen to various reports on developments in West Asia and Africa related to the tensions in Palestine and other geopolitical regions.
