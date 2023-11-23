President ‘Genocide Joe’ Biden's Approval Rating Lowest Ever
Thursday, 23 November 2023 10:54 AM
US President Joe Biden (R) holds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, Sept. 20, 2023.
At just 40%, the approval rating of US President Joe Biden has reached its lowest level ever, and the record is being attributed to vast disapproval from young adults due to Biden's support of Israel.
An NBC News poll found that 70% of 18 to 34 year old Americans disapprove of Biden's approach to the illegal siege, indiscriminate bombings, and, the war crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza.
Nowadays, a lot of young people tend to be more left wing. And when they see just this blatant violation of human rights, I don't know, I think it's all quite clear why we support Palestine.
At just 40%, the approval rating of Biden has reached its lowest level ever, and the record is being attributed to vast disapproval from young adults for Biden
Overall, just 34% of voters approve of Biden's handling of the conflict, with 56%, openly disapproving of Biden's unequivocal siding with Israel.
I think that what's going on is unfair. I think it is genocide. I think it's one sided.
One person has a lot of military support money, the other side or just innocent civilians being bombed and unfortunately, they're not getting the help that they need.
Signs with slogans such as "Stop Genocide!" and "Stop US Aid to Israel" floated above protesters heads at a pro-Palestinian rally on Wednesday (October 18).
Unprecedented access to the regular suffering of Palestinians, via social media, has overturned decades of bias support for Israel by the mainstream media and the two dominant political parties.
I think Biden himself and the Democratic Party in general are dinosaurs. They're relics of an old world that, you know, young people are getting their news from things like social media.
I work with youth in my day job, with high school aged youth, and there's not a single person that says, like, I read this in a newspaper; it's now 'I watched this TikTok video' or 'I saw this thing on Instagram'.
We're starting to see that people are able to find out the truth instead of the filtered CNN, NBC reality.
Pro-Palestinian activists stage rallies across the United States as the Israeli regime intensifies its deadly attacks against civilians in the besieged Gaza strip.
Pro Palestinian demonstrations have become a near daily occurrence in the United States. And it's the largest social movement since the protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police.
Biden has earned a new nickname among America's youth which reveals the depth of support for Israel: 'Genocide Joe'.
Young voters are often derided as inexperienced, but the current generation of young Americans grew up during the two-decade war in Afghanistan and the so called war on terror.
These are young men and women who believe American warmongering in the Middle East must stop but are instead seeing President Biden openly embrace another massacre of Palestinians.
No comments:
Post a Comment