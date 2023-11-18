Resistance Targets Israeli Tanks Infiltrating Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
17 Nov 2023 14:05
The Palestinian resistance thwarts attempts by the IOF to advance toward the east of Rafah and Khan Yunis.
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, announced today that three Israeli military vehicles were targeted with tandem anti-tank RPGs in western Gaza, at the Sabra and Tel al-Hawa axes.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported that the Palestinian Resistance is locked in fierce clashes with the invading occupation forces on the western fronts of Gaza.
Our correspondent also pointed out that the Resistance thwarted an attempt by Israeli occupation tanks to advance towards the east of Rafah and Khan Yunis.
He also noted that the Palestinian Resistance foiled the advance of Israeli occupation tanks attempting to enter from the eastern axis of Khazaa.
Resistance engages 21 Israeli vehicles, targets soldiers in Beit Lahia
The Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Thursday that it successfully eliminated five military vehicles attempting to infiltrate west of Beit Lahia, noting that Al-Yasin 105 rockets were used to conduct the operation.
The Brigades also destroyed two jeeps, a Wolf-type and the other a Defender-type, further confirming they finished them off with machine guns from a close distance
They further confirmed the destruction of 21 IOF vehicles, either completely or partially, on all fronts of the IOF's invasion of the Gaza Strip, and also targeted an IOF stronghold located in Beit Hanoun using multiple Al-Yasin TBG shells.
Netanyahu's fate unclear
Despite committing grave humanitarian violations, the Israeli ground invasion is falling short of meeting its set goals.
The former head of the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman), Amos Yadlin, said the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) were yet to achieve their objectives in the aggression on the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli military has two tasks, "dismantling Hamas and releasing the prisoners, and we are still far from achieving that." Yadlin said.
Yadlin also underlined that "the factor of time is not in favor of Israel, not in the north and not in terms of the economy, nor external pressure."
IOF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said the army "did not fulfill our mission on October 7 to safeguard the security of Israelis," noting that "[Israel] paid a very high price for it."
In light of the resounding failures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is being faced with more criticism than ever.
Israeli media have discussed Netanyahu's fate after the end of the Israeli ground incursion in the Gaza Strip, revealing ongoing consultations among members of Netanyahu's Likud party in the Knesset regarding the possibility of the Prime Minister's ouster through a no-confidence vote.
