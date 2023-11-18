Hezbollah Conducts 14 Operations Against Israeli Occupation Forces
17 Nov 2023 20:28
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carries out over a dozen military operations against Israeli military sites in northern occupied Palestine.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced Friday that they carried out numerous military operations against the Israeli occupation forces in northern occupied Palestine in support of the people of Gaza and in retaliation for the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon that has been ongoing for 40 days now.
Hezbollah bombed the Israeli al-Raheb military site off Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, as well as the Birket Risha military site, and the Resistance was able to verify there were casualties in both sites.
The Resistance also attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the eponymous "Metula" military site in northern occupied Palestine using two loitering munitions. Casualties were reported.
Hezbollah's fighters attacked a motorized Israeli infantry force in the fields of the "Menara" settlement, with the Resistance movement confirming that there were casualties in the attack.
An Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation forces located in the "Menara" settlement were shelled earlier in the day, with smoke plumes rising over the settlement.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that its fighters had targeted an Israeli military gathering near the Tayhat triangle, a gathering near the al-Marje site, and another near the "Ramim" barracks, with direct hits and casualties confirmed on all Israeli sites.
The Islamic Resistance targeted other Israeli military gatherings in al-Dhayrah and Malkiya. The Resistance reported that there were casualties as a result of these operations as well.
In light of the Islamic Resistance's operations, Israeli media reported that the whole of Western al-Jalil was on lockdown because all of its settlements were within Hezbollah's ring of fire.
Operations overview
All in all, the Islamic Resistance's fighters carried out 14 operations. Here are the ones announced by the military media in chronological order (time is in GMT+2):
- At 10:30, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli troops near the Tayhat triangle.
- At 10:30, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli troops near the "Ramim" barracks.
- At 10:30, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli troops near the al-Marj military site.
- At 11:30, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted the Malkiya military site.
- At 13:00, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli troops in the settlement of "Yaron".
- At 13:25, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli troops in al-Dhayrah.
- At 14:00, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli troops near the "Metulla" military site using two loitering munitions.
- At 14:40, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted the al-Assi military site.
- At 14:55, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted the Israeli occupation's Birket Risha site.
- At 15:00, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli troops in the vicinity of the al-Raheb site.
- At 15:30, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a mechanized Israeli infantry unit in the "Menara" plains.
- At 16:35, the Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted a tank in the parameter of the headquarters of Unit 91 in "Biranit".
- At 7:00 pm, Islamic Resistance's fighters targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site with appropriate weapons and achieved direct hits.
South Lebanon under fire
An Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation forces shelled southern Lebanon throughout the day, with one artillery shell landing on the outskirts of Aitaroun near residential areas without detonating.
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces also used white phosphorus munitions on the outskirts of Mays al-Jabal, with the outskirts of Aitarou, as well as Yarin, al-Jibbain, and al-Dhayrah also coming under fire.
Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command, is scheduled to visit "Israel" on Friday and meet with senior officials to talk about the ongoing war on Gaza and the situation in northern occupied Palestine.
For weeks, the US has worked through various channels to keep the war from spreading to other parts of the region, out of fear that its troops might be exposed to Resistance attacks.
This is Kurilla's second trip to the Israeli occupation and he is expected to meet with security minister Yoav Gallant, IOF head Herzi Halevi, and other intelligence officials who will be briefing the US general on their ongoing assault on the ground in Gaza, along with their objectives moving forward.
Israeli media has been discussing developments on the border with the Resistance, as well as concern about the northern front with Hezbollah, calling it a "huge challenge" to the occupation.
