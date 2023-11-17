Syrian Air Defenses Confront Israeli Missiles in Damascus Countryside
By Al Mayadeen English
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Syria reports that Syrian air defenses intercepted enemy targets over the southern countryside of Damascus.
At dawn on Friday, Syrian air defenses responded to enemy targets over the southern Damascus countryside, according to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Syria.
A Syrian military source reported that at approximately 2:25 a.m. on Friday, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting multiple locations in the vicinity of Damascus.
He added that the Syrian air defense forces confronted Israeli missiles and shot down most of them, noting that the aggression led to some material losses.
Last Tuesday evening, Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Damascus reported that Israeli artillery targeted the western countryside of Daraa with three shells, causing material damage.
Syrian media sources mentioned that the Israeli attack targeted agricultural plains in the Yarmouk Basin in the western countryside of Daraa.
The Israeli occupation shelled on November 11 the Yarmouk Valley area in the western countryside of Daraa with about seven shells, claiming the attack was in response to a drone attack that targeted the "Eilat" settlement on November 9.
Earlier, a Syrian military source confirmed that the Israeli occupation forces carried out an aerial aggression on the southern region of Syria, targeting some military points belonging to the Syrian Arab Army.
On October 30th, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that two sites belonging to the Syrian Arab Army in the countryside of Daraa were subjected to Israeli aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, resulting in some material losses.
Israeli warplanes had targeted Aleppo International Airport in Syria four times last month, temporarily putting it out of service. It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation entity has escalated the pace of its aggression against Syrian territory since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, revealing its state of chaos and confusion.
No comments:
Post a Comment