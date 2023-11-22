Yemen Forces Launch 'Cruise Missile Attack' Against Occupied Territories in Support of Palestinians
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 9:42 PM
Frame grab taken from a video showing the launch of a missile by Yemen's Armed Forces
Yemen's Armed Forces have announced launching yet another attack against the occupied territories in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, who are suffering from unrelenting Israeli aggression.
"The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces...launched a batch of cruise missiles at various military targets of the Israeli entity," the forces said in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement specified the target as "Umm al-Rashrash, south of occupied Palestine."
"The Yemeni Armed Forces continue to carry out their military operations until the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank stops," it concluded.
The statement came amid an ongoing war that the Israeli regime has been waging against Gaza since October 7, which has so far claimed the lives of up to 14,532 Palestinians, including around 6,000 children. The regime has also intensified its attacks against the West Bank since the launch of the war.
The Yemeni forces have staged several operations against the occupied territories following the onset of the military campaign.
Most recently, the forces seized an Israeli ship and detained 52 people on board the vessel after issuing a warning that Yemeni military units would target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or carrying the Israeli flag that could cross the country’s territorial waters.
The crew were under investigation and their nationalities were being verified by the relevant Yemeni agencies.
The information minister of Yemen's National Salvation Government likewise stressed in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network on Monday that all Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea were "legitimate targets."
The Yemeni information minister in the National Salvation Government has stressed that all Israeli ships passing through the Red Sea are ‘legitimate targets.’
“We are dealing with a criminal enemy and it’s impossible for anyone who sees the massacres and the genocide [committed against Palestinians] to be neutral. So we will target anything that belongs to that enemy,” Deifullah al-Shami said.
No comments:
Post a Comment