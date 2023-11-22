In Lebanon, Iranian FM Meets Palestinian Resistance Leaders to Discuss Gaza War, Truce Deal
Wednesday, 22 November 2023 5:35 PM
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (C) meets with Khalil al-Hayya, deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip (R), and Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala (L) in Beirut, Lebanon, on November 22, 2023. (Photo by IRNA)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has met and held talks with senior officials from the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance movements on the latest field developments in the Gaza Strip as well as a four-day truce in the territory.
Amir-Abdollahian had a meeting with Secretary General of the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhala, deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya, and other officials from the groups in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Wednesday.
They exchanged viewpoints on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, and the truce, which is slated to begin at 10 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) tomorrow.
The top Iranian diplomat and high-ranking Palestinian resistance figures also discussed means to extend the truce deal, and dispatch humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinian nation.
Hamas announced early on Wednesday morning that it had reached an agreement with Israel on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire following concentrated mediation efforts by Qatar and Egypt.
“Based on our responsibility towards our long-suffering and steadfast Palestinian people, and our tireless endeavor to strengthen the steadfastness of our heroic people in our proud Gaza, to assist them and heal their wounds … and after difficult and complex negotiations for several days, we announce — with help and blessing from Almighty Allah — that we have reached a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary ceasefire) for a period of four days, thanks to persistent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts,” the movement stated.
Hamas has announced a four-day truce with Israel in the Gaza Strip that will see the cessation of Israeli assaults on the Gaza Strip.
The statement highlighted that the deal will allow the entry of hundreds of aid trucks carrying humanitarian, relief, medical and fuel supplies into all neighborhoods of the Gaza Strip.
Air traffic will stop completely in southern Gaza for the period, and for daily six-hour intervals in the north.
Additionally, 50 Israeli settlers, held captive, will be freed in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails.
In a vote early Wednesday morning, Israel’s cabinet approved the agreement on “a pause in the fighting.”
It further held out the potential for an extension, claiming that an extra day would be added for each additional 10 captives available for release.
An Israeli official also claimed the deal is expected to see the release of 50 Israelis in groups of 12-13 people per day.
Israel waged the bloody war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s incessant crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, and injured more than 33,000 others.
It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
