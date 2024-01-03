Angolan Leader Congratulates Tshisekedi for His Reelection
By Xinhua
January 3, 2024
Felix Tshisekedi, leader of Congolese main opposition party the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) and president-elect. Image: REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
Angola’s President Joao Lourenco, also in his capacity as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), sent a congratulatory message to Felix Tshisekedi for his victory in the recent general elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), said the Angolan Presidency on Tuesday.
In his message, Lourenco praised Tshisekedi’s reelection as a reflection of the people’s trust and lauded the efforts made by Tshisekedi’s government over the past four years to reestablish peace, stability, and harmony in the DRC. He also said that Tshisekedi’s reelection guarantees significant steps towards restoring peace in the African sub-region, strengthening cooperation within the SADC framework, and continuing to tighten bilateral relations between Angola and the DRC.
No comments:
Post a Comment