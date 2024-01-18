Any Attack on Yemen is an Attack on Us: Iraqi Hezbollah to Ansar Allah
By Al Mayadeen English
The chief of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah sends a letter of solidarity to the Ansar Allah leader following the US decision to re-enlist the Yemeni movement as a "terrorist group".
Shortly after the United States decided to enlist the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement as a "terrorist group", the Secretary-General of the Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, sent on Wednesday a letter of solidarity to the Yemeni movement's leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States is announcing the designation of Ansar Allah "as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group, effective 30 days from today."
Al-Hamidawi pointed out that the US decision is the "natural price for the honorable positions" taken by the movement regarding the causes of the nation and the oppressed, especially the Palestinian and al-Quds causes.
The Iraqi leader Al-Hamidawi affirmed in his letter that any attack on Yemen from any country or entity will be treated as a direct attack on the Iraqi Resistance group, adding that challenges, regardless of their nature or size, will not deter them, no matter where they come from.
In the same context, the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas condemned Washington's "politicized" decision, deeming it a bias in favor of the Israeli occupation.
In response to Wednesday's decision, the head of the movement's Negotiating Envoy and top official, Mohammad Abdul-Salam said that the US has used the designation for "political purposes."
Abdul-Salam slammed the decision, emphasizing that it "will not deter [Yemen] from our steadfast support for the Palestinian people."
The official underlined that the decision will have minimal to "no effectiveness on the ground," stressing that it will only "strengthen [Ansar Allah's] commitment to supporting" Palestine.
