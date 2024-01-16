Cameroon Defense Minister Stresses Loyalty for Members of Armed Forces
By Xinhua
January 17, 2024
Cameroon’s Minister of Defense Joseph Beti Assomo on Monday urged the country’s armed forces to be “absolutely loyal” and abide by disciplines.
Several cases of army intimidation and arbitrary arrest of innocent citizens were reported last year in the country and such unprofessional conduct will be “severely” punished, Assomo said during an event in the Ministry of Defense in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon.
“Discipline is the key strength of the army. (The army) should rather reassure the good citizens in all circumstances and not frustrate or create fear except they violate the law,” Assomo.
Cameroon will intensify the fight against the terror group Boko Haram in the country’s Far North region and separatist insurgency in the English-speaking regions, he added.
