Day 107: 25,105 Martyred, 62,681 Injured in Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
On the 107th day of the Israeli genocidal war against the Palestinian people of the Gaza Strip, thousands of people remain trapped beneath the rubble or across streets inaccessible to civilians, ambulances, or civil defense teams.
Gaza's Health Ministry announced on Sunday, the 107th day of genocide in the Gaza Strip, that the total death toll of Palestinians killed by the deliberate and indiscriminate bombardment of the Israeli occupation of the Strip has risen to 25,105 martyrs, while the number of injured has increased to 62,681.
As part of its bloody aggression on Gaza, the Israeli occupation committed 15 massacres claiming the lives of 178 martyrs and injuring 293 people in the past 24 hours alone.
As the case has been since the early days of the Israeli occupation's war on the Strip, thousands of victims remain under the rubble while some of those killed by Israeli fire remain stranded on streets that continue to be inaccessible to neither civilians nor ambulance and civil defense teams.
Several Palestinians were martyred by Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis in southern Gaza when Israeli aircraft executed attacks on Sunday dawn, marking the 107th day of the genocide.
Medical sources explained that occupation warplanes targeted the al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Younis, killing several civilians and wounding dozens.
The occupation's artillery shelling continued targeting the vicinity of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, while warboats bombarded the coastal areas of the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported that the occupation forces also fired smoke bombs and artillery shells on the al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Younis.
Warplanes also bombed the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in a major fire in one of the homes and factories near the target location, and also struck a house in the al-Shati camp, west of Gaza.
