Escalation Fears After Hamas Leader Assassinated
Members of civil defence stand on a damaged building at the site of an explosion, in what security sources say is an Israeli drone strike, at the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon January 2, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
By Lyndal Rowlands
3 Jan 2024
Senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri has been killed in an Israeli drone strike on southern Beirut, Lebanon. Israel has not officially claimed responsibility.
Hezbollah says the attack, which killed at least six people, “will not pass without punishment”.
Palestinian Red Crescent said an Israeli strike on El Amal City Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza has killed at least five Palestinians.
At least 22,185 people have been killed and at least 57,000 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The revised death toll from the October 7 attack in Israel stands at 1,139.
