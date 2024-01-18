Gaza Resistance Hits 6 Tanks in al-Maghazi Neighborhood
By Al Mayadeen English
In a rare occurrence, al-Quds Brigades fighters were able to fire an ATGM at a grouping of Israeli occupation soldiers on Wednesday.
Palestinian Resistance factions announced several operations against Israeli occupation forces, concentrating in the northern Gaza Strip and al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.
In the northwestern Karama neighborhood, in Gaza City, Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades ambushed an elite Israeli occupation force, detonating an explosive anti-personnel device among the force's troops.
On the outskirts of Sheikh al-Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City, the Briagdes' fighters killed an Israeli soldier mounting an armored vehicle, which came in the context of intense confrontations near the neighborhood.
Moreover, fighters targeted an Israeli armored personnel carrier (APC) with an al-Yassin rocket-propelled grenade, near the al-Tuffah neighborhood. The Resistance factions also said that the APC belonged to a combat engineering force, adding that it was completely destroyed.
Further south in al-Maghazi, the Brigades said that its fighters who had returned from the frontlines confirmed the destruction of 6 Israeli Merkava tanks and an APC. Sniper units also shot down four Israeli soldiers and fired a thermobaric RPG at a force consisting of seven soldiers.
To the east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) al-Quds Brigades, announced that its fighters targeted a grouping of Israeli soldiers with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), marking a rare occurrence since the start of the ground invasion, which has been characterized by close quarter combat, between Palestinian fighters and Israelis sheltered in tanks and APCs.
In this context, the Israeli Army Radio revealed that a substantial number of Israeli reserve troops refused to participate in military operations within the Gaza Strip. The radio said that the soldiers who refused to participate spoke about "serious training deficiencies," saying that the skills they received in training camps would only suit them to fight within 48' occupied territories, and not within the Gaza Strip.
On the other hand, the Palestinian Resistance continues to to valiantly confront invading forces and envoys of top-of-the-line tanks, dealing severe casualties to enemy forces, with the locally produced military equipment.
