Hezbollah Warns Israel of ‘Strong Slap in the Face’ if it Wages All-out War on Lebanon
Saturday, 20 January 2024 11:28 AM
Press TV
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem (Photo via social media)
A senior official of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has warned Israel against waging an all-out war on Lebanon, emphasizing that the occupying regime should expect a “strong slap in the face” if it underestimates his group’s defensive capabilities and commits an act of adventurism.
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem described Israeli threats against his movement as hollow, saying, “If the Zionist regime decides to expand the Gaza war, it will receive a strong slap and learn an unforgettable lesson. The enemy knows that the response will be very decisive.”
He added that Hezbollah will continue its strikes against areas in the northern part of the 1948 Israeli-occupied territories as long as the Gaza war continues.
“The enemy must know that we are at the apex of preparedness. We are the men of struggle and martyrdom,” Sheikh Qassem said.
The top Hezbollah official described the Israeli regime as the enemy of Palestine, Lebanon, the Arab world and Muslims.
“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Palestinian resistance factions against this great oppression. This amounts to supporting Palestine, Lebanon as well as the Axis of Resistance and destroying Israel,” he said.
Sheikh Qassem also denounced the United States’ unconditional support for the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip, stating that the ground and air strikes are ongoing with the green light of Washington.
“The differences between the United States and the Zionist regime are merely tactical. Americans are seeking to advance the agendas of the Zionist regime. Assertions that Washington cannot stop the Gaza war and that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is opposed to its cessation are simply crude attempts to escape responsibility in this conflict,” the high-ranking Hezbollah official said.
A report shows that Israel is readying its troops for a potential ground offensive into southern Lebanon.
He stressed the need for the immediate stoppage of Israeli attacks on Gaza, noting that stability in Lebanon and the West Asia region will be restored once the Tel Aviv regime’s brutalities in the Palestinian coastal region end.
The Israeli regime launched its devastating hostilities in the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the territory’s Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.
The Israeli military has also been carrying out attacks against the Lebanese territory since then, prompting retaliatory strikes from Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
The movement has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its onslaught on Gaza.
The Israeli campaign in Gaza has killed at least 24,762 people, most of them women and children. Another 62,108 individuals have also been wounded.
