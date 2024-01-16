Human Rights Groups Condemn RSF Deployment Near Archaeological Sites in Sudan
RSF fighters pose at the Meroitic temples of Musawwarat and Naqaa on January 16, 2024
January 16, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – Human rights activists in Sudan have expressed grave concern over the deployment of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) personnel near two UNESCO World Heritage sites in northern Sudan, the Meroitic temples of Musawwarat and Naqaa.
The alarm was raised following the release of a video showing Rapid Support Forces personnel present in the Musawwarat area, home to the remarkable Al-Musawarat Al-Safra archaeological complex. The site, located 190 kilometres northeast of Khartoum, is renowned for its temples, shrines, statues, and other artefacts dating back to the Meroitic Kingdom.
Further fueling these concerns, social media pages affiliated with the paramilitary forces posted images of their troops touring the ruins of Naqaa and Musawwarat.
Shortly after these images emerged, the 3rd Infantry Division announced that it had engaged a group of RSF fighters using military aircraft and heavy artillery. This operation reportedly destroyed a significant portion of the RSF contingent and the pursuit of the remaining forces to the state borders.
In response to these developments, the Sudan Emergency Lawyers group released a statement condemning the RSF deployment within the vicinity of these archaeological sites, stating that such actions put them at grave risk. The statement also held the RSF fully responsible for the safety of these historical treasures.
Moreover, the Sudan Emergency Lawyers urged the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to take prompt action to safeguard these World Heritage sites by engaging with both parties to the conflict and ensuring their protection from harm.
The lawyers emphasized the significance of these ancient sites, noting that they contain a wealth of historical artefacts dating back to the Meroitic Kingdom and are protected under the UNESCO World Heritage List.
The statement also highlighted the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, which explicitly prohibits the use of cultural property or its surroundings for military purposes, emphasizing the need for both sides to uphold this international agreement.
(ST)
