Iran Warns of Israel's Acts of Terror, Adventurism to Expand War Across Region
Monday, 08 January 2024 6:36 PM
Smoke rises over buildings on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese border village of Khiam following an Israeli bombardment on January 7, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Iran warns the international community and the United Nations Security Council about Israel's overt and adventurous efforts to expand war across the region.
In a statement on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said the persistence of Israel's war crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and Syria, and the regime's open efforts to resort to organized terrorism all pose an "immediate danger to regional and global peace and security."
He denounced the assassination of a senior commander of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, Wissam Hassan al-Tawil, in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon, adding, "Undoubtedly, the criminal Zionist regime and its supporters are definitely responsible for the consequences of such terrorist and adventurous measures."
Kan'ani said Israel has resorted to desperate terrorist acts which expose the regime's obvious military weakness and the heavy blow it has suffered on the battlefields, including the Gaza Strip.
"Such evil acts will never be able to compensate for the regime's irreparable defeat in [Operation] Al-Aqsa Storm and its three months of warmongering against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank," he added.
Wissam Hassan al-Tawil was killed when a drone strike hit the vehicle transporting him in the village of Khirbet Selm on Monday.
The Iranian diplomat also commended Lebanon's support for the oppressed Palestinian people in the face of the criminal Israeli regime.
He once again reiterated Iran's support for Lebanon's unity, coherence, stability and security and its legitimate right to counter Israel's acts of aggression.
Israel has been desperate in its ground invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip since early October. The regime has achieved no objectives in Gaza, killing more than 23,000 people notwithstanding.
Southern Lebanon has also been tense ever since, with Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanging fire across the border on a daily basis.
Hezbollah has already warned the regime of the consequences of further escalation in the region.
No comments:
Post a Comment