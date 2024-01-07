”Read Africa Read” Distribute Books to Cape Coast Students
By GNA
January 7, 2024
‘Read Africa Read” a charitable organization has distributed free books and learning materials to students within the Cape Coast Metropolis.
With the aim of assisting students to improve teaching and learning, the organization was poised to boosting education in the area.
Miss Jackie Ricketts- Hagan, Founder of the ‘Read Africa Read’ said it focused on Cape Coast due to the educational opportunities available in the area
Also, the need as residents to benefits from the available schools for their growth and development.
Education was important to every child as it was the foundation and fundamental of achieving success and reaching higher heights.
More than 1,000 reading books and educational materials were shared to the students and children to inculcate habit of reading in them.
The distribution was part of Mr George Kweku Ricketts -Hagan, the Member of Parliament (MP) of the area annual children’s party to usher the new year.
‘It is important for children to read for many reasons, most importantly to learn about the world around them, to understand their peers better, to expand their vocabulary, to perform better in school and to build positive image of themselves.
“I want Cape Coast children to benefit from this project because Cape Coast is the city of education, filled up with many schools including all of the oldest schools in the country of Ghana.
It is in the blood of the Fante people to be educated. Cape Coasters are known as the intellectuals of Ghana and I want to contribute to that legacy” she added.
Miss Ricketts- Hagan appealed to all and sundry to contribute and give back to society for growth and development.
She pledged to distribute some books to the available libraries within the area to help others who could not benefit take advantage of the project.
